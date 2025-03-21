Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Decentralizing U.S. Education

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to reshape the Department of Education by handing over school policy control to states. This move aligns with his campaign promise, though Congressional approval is necessary for full department closure, which remains unlikely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 01:50 IST
President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to decentralize the Department of Education, putting school policy into the hands of state governments. This strategic move is part of Trump's broader aim to reshape the U.S. government and reduce federal bureaucracy, aligning with his campaign promises.

The executive order reflects Trump's support from some Republican voters and his 'Make America Great Again' campaign. However, widespread opposition exists, particularly from educators and Democrats, who cite the essential federal role in supporting public schools through grants and student loan management.

Despite controlling Congress, Republicans face challenges in fully dismantling the department without bipartisan support. The move has sparked legal challenges and fierce debate over the future of American education, with polls indicating general public opposition to Trump's proposed changes.

