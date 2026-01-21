House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Probe

House Republicans launched a move on Wednesday to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress over their involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. This unprecedented action could potentially lead to criminal prosecution and imprisonment for failing to testify.

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating subpoenas are legal mandates requiring compliance. The Clintons have rejected the validity of the subpoenas, arguing there's no legislative purpose, though discussions continue on possible testimony dates. Despite limited Democratic backing, the full House vote on contempt charges remains uncertain.

As Congress investigates Epstein's long history of abuse, the Clintons' links to the financier remain under scrutiny. Amid legal wrangling, the case fuels bipartisan tensions, with calls for transparency and justice growing more prominent. Bill Clinton's potential testimony and ongoing DOJ filings are likely to shape forthcoming proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)