Judicial Clash Over Venezuelan Deportations Sparks Constitutional Concerns

The Trump administration faces criticism for its lack of compliance with a judicial order concerning deportation flights of Venezuelan migrants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg condemned the administration's "woefully insufficient" response, questioning its adherence to a March 15 order halting such expulsions.

The judge has ordered the Justice Department to justify by Tuesday why deported migrants have not been returned, suggesting administration officials might be violating judicial directives. The case has stirred debate among legal experts and Trump critics, fearing a constitutional crisis if executive defiance of court orders persists.

President Trump, maintaining his stance against defying court orders, responded by urging Congress to impeach the judge, intensifying a constitutional showdown. The administration's explanation, citing pending national security decisions related to state secrets, failed to satisfy Boasberg, who remains skeptical about the applicability of such doctrines.

