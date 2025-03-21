AAP's Bhardwaj Criticizes BJP for Bureaucratic Overreach in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of cultivating a bureaucratic system in Delhi that now undermines elected representatives, including their own party members. Bhardwaj's comments come after complaints from Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who claimed officials were ignoring communications from MLAs.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj said, "For the last 10 years, the BJP's central government was teaching Delhi's bureaucracy that elected MLAs should not be listened to. Now the bureaucracy has become used to it." Bhardwaj highlighted the irony of the BJP facing challenges similar to those AAP experienced under BJP's previous guidance.

Gupta's letter to Chief Secretary Dharmendra mentioned lapses by officials in responding to communications from Assembly Members. He urged the Chief Secretary to ensure adherence to government instructions, reiterating the need for respectful acknowledgment of communications from elected representatives.

