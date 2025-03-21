AAP Restructures Leadership to Strengthen National Presence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a pivotal Parliamentary Affairs Committee meeting at the residence of its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday. Following its defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP is poised for a leadership shakeup in the nation's capital, party sources revealed. Atishi, a former Chief Minister and AAP MLA, will assume the mantle of Leader of the Opposition, strategizing political maneuvers against the BJP-led Delhi government, shaping assembly tactics, and spearheading significant political offensives with oversight from top leadership.

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai will manage the organisational efforts within Delhi's unit, overseeing core activities such as strengthening, expanding, and reshuffling the party's framework, with major restructuring anticipated post-PAC approval. In other key states, AAP's leadership will be deployed to fortify its influence. Veteran leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are tasked with augmenting the AAP Punjab Unit's functions, supporting the Bhagwant Mann government, and advancing the 'Punjab Model' across health and education sectors.

In Gujarat, a historically challenging electoral landscape for AAP, Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak have assumed responsibility for the state's affairs. They are expected to drive organization expansion and navigate political challenges, contemplating alliances for upcoming elections. In Goa, despite management changes, the party aims to replace Congress as the principal opposition. Overseeing intricacies in these regions, AAP aims to widen its national footprint while navigating existing legal hurdles and continuing its momentum in contested territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)