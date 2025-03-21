Left Menu

AAP Restructures Leadership to Strengthen National Presence

The Aam Aadmi Party is restructuring its leadership following a Delhi electoral defeat. Atishi takes a lead role in Delhi, while experienced leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain focus on Punjab. Gopal Rai and team oversee Gujarat, and plans for Goa leadership are also underway, amid sustained party challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:10 IST
AAP Restructures Leadership to Strengthen National Presence
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo: Arvind Kejriwal/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a pivotal Parliamentary Affairs Committee meeting at the residence of its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday. Following its defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP is poised for a leadership shakeup in the nation's capital, party sources revealed. Atishi, a former Chief Minister and AAP MLA, will assume the mantle of Leader of the Opposition, strategizing political maneuvers against the BJP-led Delhi government, shaping assembly tactics, and spearheading significant political offensives with oversight from top leadership.

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai will manage the organisational efforts within Delhi's unit, overseeing core activities such as strengthening, expanding, and reshuffling the party's framework, with major restructuring anticipated post-PAC approval. In other key states, AAP's leadership will be deployed to fortify its influence. Veteran leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are tasked with augmenting the AAP Punjab Unit's functions, supporting the Bhagwant Mann government, and advancing the 'Punjab Model' across health and education sectors.

In Gujarat, a historically challenging electoral landscape for AAP, Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak have assumed responsibility for the state's affairs. They are expected to drive organization expansion and navigate political challenges, contemplating alliances for upcoming elections. In Goa, despite management changes, the party aims to replace Congress as the principal opposition. Overseeing intricacies in these regions, AAP aims to widen its national footprint while navigating existing legal hurdles and continuing its momentum in contested territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025