US Senator Steve Daines: Navigating US-China Tensions Over Trade and Fentanyl

US Senator Steve Daines visits Beijing amid rising US-China tensions over trade and fentanyl issues. As a strong Trump supporter, Daines is set to meet high-level officials to discuss the ongoing tariff situation and address concerns about the illegal trade in fentanyl. China emphasizes cooperation but resists US pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:09 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Amid escalating trade disputes and growing concerns over fentanyl trafficking, US Senator Steve Daines is currently in Beijing. His visit comes as a significant gesture, given the recent exchange of retaliatory tariffs between the US and China.

A staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, Daines will be in China for a three-day diplomatic visit, during which he plans to engage with top Chinese officials. Although his itinerary remains confidential, reports suggest he will meet with a Chinese deputy foreign minister, marking a significant diplomatic interaction since Trump's presidency began.

The backdrop to Daines' visit involves heightened tensions fueled by the US imposing a 20% tariff on Chinese goods and China's subsequent 15% tariff on US agricultural products. Central to this tension is the US accusation of China's insufficient efforts to curtail the movement of fentanyl precursors. China, however, maintains its stance on cooperating with the US while resisting what it perceives as unjustified sanctions and pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

