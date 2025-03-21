Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Turkey: Opposition Protests Imamoglu's Detainment

Turkey's opposition is protesting the detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, facing charges of graft and aiding terrorism. Demonstrations are erupting nationwide against the government's actions, regarded as an electoral coup. The government denies these accusations, while emphasizing legal responses should occur in court, not streets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:08 IST
Tensions Rise in Turkey: Opposition Protests Imamoglu's Detainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Thousands took to the streets across Turkey this week as tensions escalated following the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The government's decision to detain Imamoglu, under allegations of corruption and terrorism support, has sparked widespread protests and criticism from European leaders.

Despite a 4-day ban on gatherings, protests continued in major cities like Ankara, Izmir, and Istanbul, with the opposition vehemently attacking President Tayyip Erdogan's administration. Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Ozgur Ozel criticized the government, urging Turks to remain vocal and active in the streets and squares against what they perceive as an undemocratic move.

The government dismissed the opposition's claims, labeling them as theatrics, while officials deemed street protests over legal investigations illegal. The situation intensifies as the CHP is poised to propose Imamoglu for presidential candidacy, amidst a broader narrative of political crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025