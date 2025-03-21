Tensions Rise in Turkey: Opposition Protests Imamoglu's Detainment

Thousands took to the streets across Turkey this week as tensions escalated following the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The government's decision to detain Imamoglu, under allegations of corruption and terrorism support, has sparked widespread protests and criticism from European leaders.

Despite a 4-day ban on gatherings, protests continued in major cities like Ankara, Izmir, and Istanbul, with the opposition vehemently attacking President Tayyip Erdogan's administration. Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Ozgur Ozel criticized the government, urging Turks to remain vocal and active in the streets and squares against what they perceive as an undemocratic move.

The government dismissed the opposition's claims, labeling them as theatrics, while officials deemed street protests over legal investigations illegal. The situation intensifies as the CHP is poised to propose Imamoglu for presidential candidacy, amidst a broader narrative of political crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)