Congress Attacks BJP's Naxal Stance Amid Chhattisgarh Clashes

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized BJP's handling of the Naxal issue, accusing them of encouraging naxalism with their policies. His comments followed Home Minister Amit Shah's praise for the security forces' recent operations against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. Congress leaders expressed concerns over the swift economic development plans in Bastar.

Updated: 21-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:30 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over its handling of the Naxal issue in Chhattisgarh, suggesting the party has, through its policies, fostered Naxalism rather than dismantled it. Tiwari's comments came in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah's recent accolades for the security forces' success in neutralizing 30 Naxalites during two significant encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts, noting it as a monumental step toward achieving the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'—a campaign claiming to aim for an India free of Naxalism.

Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the operations as a breakthrough, stating on social media that such efforts marked a crucial advancement towards eradicating Naxalism. "Today, our soldiers have achieved another big success in the direction of 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. 22 Naxalites were killed in two separate operations by our security forces in Bijapur and Kanker of Chhattisgarh. The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those Naxalites who are not surrendering. The country will be Naxal-free before 31st March next year," claimed Shah.

However, Congress figures like Charan Das Mahant, the Leader of the Opposition in the Chhattisgarh assembly, voiced skepticism, particularly on the economic impact of these operations. Mahant expressed support for the state's actions against Naxalites while questioning which major industrialists would be attracted to Bastar with the government's swift development plans. Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo attributed persistent violence in the region to Naxal groups unwilling to relinquish arms, underscoring the ongoing challenge the state faces despite such operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

