Kerala's ASHA Workers' Strike Sparks Political Tensions

The Congress-led United Democratic Front continues its walkout over the Kerala government's handling of ASHA workers' protests. ASHA workers demand better pay and working conditions, but the government claims political motives. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan insists on addressing workers' concerns, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh defends the state's response.

Visual of Kerala Legislative Assembly. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For the second consecutive day, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a walkout in the Kerala Assembly, expressing dissatisfaction with the government's response to the demands of striking ASHA workers. The workers have embarked on an indefinite strike, calling for improved pay and working conditions.

The opposition demands a fair resolution for the protesting workers, but the government argues that the strike is politically motivated, asserting that Kerala offers more benefits than the central government. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan emphasized the necessity of meeting the demands of ASHA workers.

Despite positive initial discussions with the Chief Minister, no agreement was reached, according to Satheesan. Minister MB Rajesh, responding on behalf of the Chief Minister, accused the protest leaders of stubbornness, emphasizing the state's supportive stance, and criticized the central government for misleading Parliament about ASHA workers' honorarium. The debate intensifies, with political accusations overshadowing the core issues of the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

