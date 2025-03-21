Iran Declares Independence from Proxy Influence in Middle East Tensions

In a recent statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed that Tehran does not utilize proxies in the Middle East, highlighting the independent motivations of aligned groups like Yemen's Houthis.

Amid escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump held Iran accountable for any Houthi attacks, as he increased U.S. military presence in the region. Iran maintains alliances with groups labeled as the 'Axis of Resistance,' opposing Israeli and U.S. dominance.

Khamenei rejected the proxy label for these groups, citing their self-driven motivations and affirmed Iran's policy of non-aggression, while warning of strong responses to any aggressive acts towards them.

