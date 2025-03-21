Iran Declares Independence from Proxy Influence in Middle East Tensions
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted that Tehran doesn't rely on proxies in the Middle East, stating that groups like Yemen's Houthis act independently. Despite U.S. accusations, Khamenei emphasized Iran's non-aggressive stance, countering claims of proxy warfare in the region against U.S. and Israeli influence.
In a recent statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed that Tehran does not utilize proxies in the Middle East, highlighting the independent motivations of aligned groups like Yemen's Houthis.
Amid escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump held Iran accountable for any Houthi attacks, as he increased U.S. military presence in the region. Iran maintains alliances with groups labeled as the 'Axis of Resistance,' opposing Israeli and U.S. dominance.
Khamenei rejected the proxy label for these groups, citing their self-driven motivations and affirmed Iran's policy of non-aggression, while warning of strong responses to any aggressive acts towards them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Military Action in Mexico: A Growing Possibility
Italian Unions Mobilize Against U.S. Military Base Job Cuts
Tensions Rise over Potential U.S. Military Action in Mexico
U.S. Military Strikes Against Yemen's Houthis Underway
Panama Canal Controversy: U.S. Military Interests and Global Shipping Dynamics