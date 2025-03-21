Left Menu

Iran Declares Independence from Proxy Influence in Middle East Tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted that Tehran doesn't rely on proxies in the Middle East, stating that groups like Yemen's Houthis act independently. Despite U.S. accusations, Khamenei emphasized Iran's non-aggressive stance, countering claims of proxy warfare in the region against U.S. and Israeli influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:09 IST
Iran Declares Independence from Proxy Influence in Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed that Tehran does not utilize proxies in the Middle East, highlighting the independent motivations of aligned groups like Yemen's Houthis.

Amid escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump held Iran accountable for any Houthi attacks, as he increased U.S. military presence in the region. Iran maintains alliances with groups labeled as the 'Axis of Resistance,' opposing Israeli and U.S. dominance.

Khamenei rejected the proxy label for these groups, citing their self-driven motivations and affirmed Iran's policy of non-aggression, while warning of strong responses to any aggressive acts towards them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025