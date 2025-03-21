Left Menu

Mass Federal Layoffs Spark Controversy: Agencies Brace for Second Wave

The White House reviews federal downsizing plans which could lead to mass layoffs, aiming to reshape the government. The Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management are leading the review. Critics argue that the approach by the Department of Government Efficiency lacks significant cost-saving impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House is currently reviewing plans from federal agencies to significantly downsize, potentially resulting in the mass firing of thousands of government workers, according to sources familiar with the process. This initiative, spearheaded by President Trump's administration, is part of efforts to reduce what has been described as a 'bloated' federal government.

The plans, required by a March 13 deadline, are analyzed by the Department of Government Efficiency, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Office of Personnel Management. However, controversy has arisen over this approach due to the involvement of tech billionaire Elon Musk, whose oversight has already resulted in significant job losses and numerous lawsuits.

Critics, including labor unions and governance experts, argue the moves are more about dismantling traditionally Republican-distrusted agencies than generating savings. Some agencies have submitted revised layoff plans, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and NASA, while others, like the Food and Drug Administration, are poised to cut specific programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

