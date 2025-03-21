Left Menu

Senators Condemn Trump's Immigration Actions Against Protester

Eight Democratic Senators criticized the Trump administration for arresting Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student, over pro-Palestinian protests. They argued it constitutes an abuse of immigration laws. The arrest sparked New York City protests, and critics call it a freedom of expression attack. Khalil currently faces potential deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eight Democratic Senators have raised alarms over the Trump administration's detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and lawful permanent resident, for his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests. This backlash against what Senators describe as an abuse of immigration laws came through a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, questioning the lack of Congressional notice about Khalil's perceived threat to U.S. foreign policy.

The silence from the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the White House regarding the detention raises questions. With Republicans holding sway over both Congressional chambers and the White House, Senate Democrats face hurdles in forcing a review or holding hearings on the issue. Khalil's arrest, under a rarely used provision of the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act, has ignited protests and calls of injustice, underscoring deeper national debates about free expression and executive power.

Khalil's detainment, fueled by accusations of supporting antisemitic pro-Palestinian protests, and recent legal challenges to his arrest indicate ongoing tensions. Khalil remains in detention, his deportation suspended temporarily by a New Jersey federal judge, as his lawyers contest the administration's interpretation of his First Amendment rights. The political climate intensifies as senators like Peter Welch, Dick Durbin, Tim Kaine, and Chris Van Hollen demand accountability and a halt to actions they claim misuse immigration protocols to stifle dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

