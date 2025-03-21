Left Menu

Indonesia Faces Backlash Over Military Law Revisions

Indonesia's parliament revised the country's military law, increasing civilian roles for military officers, sparking protests. Critics fear a regression to Suharto's 'New Order' era. While officials argue for democratic alignments, activists worry about the potential for human rights abuses and encroachment of military into civilian domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:04 IST
Indonesia Faces Backlash Over Military Law Revisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's parliament has adopted revisions to the military law, allowing increased civilian positions for military officers, with Speaker Puan Maharani leading the unanimous decision. Despite government assurances of adhering to democratic principles, criticisms have arisen concerning potential human rights abuses and harking back to the authoritarian 'New Order' era under Suharto.

The inclusion of military personnel in civilian roles, such as the controversial participation in the Attorney General's Office, has raised alarm among rights groups and activists, who have staged protests. Concerns linger that military dominance in civilian sectors could lead to power abuses, reminiscent of past authoritarian governance.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin defended the legal amendments, citing necessary transformations in response to global military challenges. However, critics argue the revisions undermine military professionalism and extend officers' retirement ages, further decreasing opportunities for younger soldiers. The passage of the law has faced significant opposition, with student protests highlighting fears of democracy's erosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025