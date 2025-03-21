Indonesia Faces Backlash Over Military Law Revisions

Indonesia's parliament has adopted revisions to the military law, allowing increased civilian positions for military officers, with Speaker Puan Maharani leading the unanimous decision. Despite government assurances of adhering to democratic principles, criticisms have arisen concerning potential human rights abuses and harking back to the authoritarian 'New Order' era under Suharto.

The inclusion of military personnel in civilian roles, such as the controversial participation in the Attorney General's Office, has raised alarm among rights groups and activists, who have staged protests. Concerns linger that military dominance in civilian sectors could lead to power abuses, reminiscent of past authoritarian governance.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin defended the legal amendments, citing necessary transformations in response to global military challenges. However, critics argue the revisions undermine military professionalism and extend officers' retirement ages, further decreasing opportunities for younger soldiers. The passage of the law has faced significant opposition, with student protests highlighting fears of democracy's erosion.

