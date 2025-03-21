Left Menu

National Anthem Controversy: Opposition Targets Bihar CM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar faces fierce criticism for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem during Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 inauguration. Opposition protests in the legislature demanding apology, with intense debates and adjournments marking the proceedings. Criticism extends beyond the assembly, calling for a public inquiry into his mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:48 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is under siege from the opposition over allegations of disrespecting the national anthem at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 inauguration. The incident, where Kumar left the stage and engaged in pleasantries as the anthem announcement was made, has sparked heated debates in both legislative houses.

The opposition, led by the RJD, has demanded an immediate apology, accusing the CM of setting a dangerous precedent. Despite calls for discussion, Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav deferred the adjournment motion. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary defended Kumar, stating he needs no lessons in respect.

Outside parliament, opposition leaders intensified their scrutiny of Kumar's mental state, further stoking the controversy. Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party founder, demanded a public report on Kumar's mental health, implying his condition is widely known but ignored. The uproar threatens to escalate with planned protests across district headquarters.

