RSS Addresses National Unity and Cultural Pride

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) convened its three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, inaugurated by its chief Mohan Bhagwat. The organization's leadership delved into pressing national issues such as the turmoil in Manipur and efforts to address the North-South divide in India, aiming to foster unity and communication.

RSS joint general secretary C R Mukunda addressed concerns over linguistic conflicts during a press conference, affirming the organization's preference for native languages in education and communication without passing any resolutions on the matter. Mukunda criticized political motivations behind the delimitation debate, voicing concerns about threats to national unity.

Despite political resistance, RSS activities continue to grow, with over 83,000 active Shakhas and significant efforts to support communities through initiatives like eye camps during the Kumbh Mela. The organization remains focused on expansion and assessing its social impact as it reaches its centenary.

(With inputs from agencies.)