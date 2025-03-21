Turkish Opposition Calls for Peaceful Protests Amid Political Turmoil
Turkey's opposition is rallying supporters to peacefully protest the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to President Erdogan. Authorities have extended bans on demonstrations, citing ongoing investigations. Protests have erupted nationwide, with clashes between demonstrators and police. Imamoglu faces charges related to corruption and terror links.
- Country:
- Turkey
In Turkey, the opposition is mobilizing supporters in response to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as a leading contender against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The authorities have reinforced bans on demonstrations, even as protests continue to erupt across the country.
Following the arrest over alleged corruption and terror links, tensions have escalated with protests in major cities like Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir. Clashes between police and demonstrators have resulted in injuries and arrests, with authorities reinforcing security measures.
Opposition leaders, including Ozgur Ozel of the CHP, urge peaceful demonstrations to assert democratic rights. The situation has also impacted the financial markets, with a notable drop in the Borsa Istanbul's benchmark index, causing temporary suspensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- opposition
- Imamoglu
- arrest
- protests
- Erdogan
- demonstrations
- CHP
- political turmoil
- Istanbul
ALSO READ
JU protests enter 4th day, officiating VC still in hospital
BJD leaders stage protests in Odisha over delinking Biju Patnaik’s name from Panchayati Raj Divas
UPDATE 1-Activists use 'Tesla Takedown' protests to fight job cuts by Musk and Trump
"Pro-people, pro-poor, pro-farmer budget": Congress MLA Ajay Singh backs state budget amid BJP protests
Erdogan's Interest Rate Strategy Sparks Economic Debate