Turkish Opposition Calls for Peaceful Protests Amid Political Turmoil

In Turkey, the opposition is mobilizing supporters in response to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as a leading contender against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The authorities have reinforced bans on demonstrations, even as protests continue to erupt across the country.

Following the arrest over alleged corruption and terror links, tensions have escalated with protests in major cities like Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir. Clashes between police and demonstrators have resulted in injuries and arrests, with authorities reinforcing security measures.

Opposition leaders, including Ozgur Ozel of the CHP, urge peaceful demonstrations to assert democratic rights. The situation has also impacted the financial markets, with a notable drop in the Borsa Istanbul's benchmark index, causing temporary suspensions.

