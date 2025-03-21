Left Menu

Turkish Opposition Calls for Peaceful Protests Amid Political Turmoil

Turkey's opposition is rallying supporters to peacefully protest the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to President Erdogan. Authorities have extended bans on demonstrations, citing ongoing investigations. Protests have erupted nationwide, with clashes between demonstrators and police. Imamoglu faces charges related to corruption and terror links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:15 IST
Turkish Opposition Calls for Peaceful Protests Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In Turkey, the opposition is mobilizing supporters in response to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as a leading contender against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The authorities have reinforced bans on demonstrations, even as protests continue to erupt across the country.

Following the arrest over alleged corruption and terror links, tensions have escalated with protests in major cities like Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir. Clashes between police and demonstrators have resulted in injuries and arrests, with authorities reinforcing security measures.

Opposition leaders, including Ozgur Ozel of the CHP, urge peaceful demonstrations to assert democratic rights. The situation has also impacted the financial markets, with a notable drop in the Borsa Istanbul's benchmark index, causing temporary suspensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025