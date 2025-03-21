CHP Faces Crisis: Extraordinary Congress Amid Legal Pressures

Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), announced it will hold an extraordinary party congress on April 6. This decision, confirmed by chairman Ozgur Ozel, aims to respond to an intensifying legal crackdown against the party.

A prosecutor in Ankara has launched an investigation into potential irregularities in the CHP's 2023 congress. To prevent the appointment of a government trustee, the congress is being organized.

Recently, Ekrem Imamoglu, the CHP's Istanbul mayor and a prominent opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan, was detained, facing various charges that add to the party's ongoing challenges.

