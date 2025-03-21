Left Menu

CHP Faces Crisis: Extraordinary Congress Amid Legal Pressures

Turkey's main opposition party, the CHP, is holding an extraordinary congress as it faces a legal crackdown. The party aims to deter the imposition of a trustee amidst investigations into 2023 congress irregularities. Istanbul's mayor, and Erdogan's rival, Ekrem Imamoglu, was recently detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:33 IST
CHP Faces Crisis: Extraordinary Congress Amid Legal Pressures
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), announced it will hold an extraordinary party congress on April 6. This decision, confirmed by chairman Ozgur Ozel, aims to respond to an intensifying legal crackdown against the party.

A prosecutor in Ankara has launched an investigation into potential irregularities in the CHP's 2023 congress. To prevent the appointment of a government trustee, the congress is being organized.

Recently, Ekrem Imamoglu, the CHP's Istanbul mayor and a prominent opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan, was detained, facing various charges that add to the party's ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025