CHP Faces Crisis: Extraordinary Congress Amid Legal Pressures
Turkey's main opposition party, the CHP, is holding an extraordinary congress as it faces a legal crackdown. The party aims to deter the imposition of a trustee amidst investigations into 2023 congress irregularities. Istanbul's mayor, and Erdogan's rival, Ekrem Imamoglu, was recently detained.
Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), announced it will hold an extraordinary party congress on April 6. This decision, confirmed by chairman Ozgur Ozel, aims to respond to an intensifying legal crackdown against the party.
A prosecutor in Ankara has launched an investigation into potential irregularities in the CHP's 2023 congress. To prevent the appointment of a government trustee, the congress is being organized.
Recently, Ekrem Imamoglu, the CHP's Istanbul mayor and a prominent opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan, was detained, facing various charges that add to the party's ongoing challenges.
