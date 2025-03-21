Karnataka Gears Up for Statewide Bandh Amid Tensions

Karnataka braces for a 12-hour statewide bandh on March 22, orchestrated by pro-Kannada groups following an alleged attack on a bus conductor in Belagavi last month. This incident, reportedly stemming from the conductor's lack of Marathi knowledge, has ignited regional tensions.

Authorities are taking extensive precautions to ensure the bandh is conducted peacefully, without public disruption. The deployment of home guards and the City Armed Reserve unit aims to maintain order. Senior police officials will oversee security to prevent any disturbances during the protest.

While essential services will operate unhindered, interruptions in transportation could affect thousands of students taking crucial exams. Although the bandh has garnered widespread support, notable pro-Kannada factions have decided against participating, raising questions about its overall impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)