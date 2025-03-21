Left Menu

Political Firestorm: AAP Blasts BJP Over Commission Allegations

The AAP has accused the BJP of demanding a 10% commission on government projects in Delhi, leading to political tensions. The BJP has denied these claims, demanding an apology. This controversy underscores ongoing friction between the two parties over governance and accountability in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:52 IST
In a heated political tug-of-war, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting officers for a 10% commission on all government projects, intensifying the friction between the two major political entities in Delhi.

The accusations were vehemently denied by the BJP, with Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva demanding an apology from AAP leader Atishi and threatening legal action unless retractions are issued. Amidst these allegations, questions loom over the governance dynamics in the national capital.

AAP leaders, including newly-appointed party chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticised the BJP for stripping the local government of its powers to suspend officers, blaming central directives for interference. This political storm marks yet another chapter in the escalating tension between the AAP and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

