Political Firestorm: AAP Blasts BJP Over Commission Allegations

In a heated political tug-of-war, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting officers for a 10% commission on all government projects, intensifying the friction between the two major political entities in Delhi.

The accusations were vehemently denied by the BJP, with Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva demanding an apology from AAP leader Atishi and threatening legal action unless retractions are issued. Amidst these allegations, questions loom over the governance dynamics in the national capital.

AAP leaders, including newly-appointed party chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticised the BJP for stripping the local government of its powers to suspend officers, blaming central directives for interference. This political storm marks yet another chapter in the escalating tension between the AAP and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)