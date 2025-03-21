Political Uncertainty Grows as Undecided Portuguese Voters Hit 39%

The political landscape in Portugal faces growing uncertainty as 39% of voters remain undecided ahead of the upcoming May general election. This marks the first major opinion poll since the government's collapse earlier this month, revealing widespread voter fatigue over consecutive snap elections that have failed to ensure stability.

Results from the ICS/ISCTE survey, released by Expresso newspaper, indicate the centre-right Democratic Alliance still leads with 20% of voter intentions. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, whose credibility came under scrutiny due to family-related data protection consultancy controversies, experienced a recent failure to secure a parliamentary confidence vote. Despite these challenges, his party continues to support his re-election bid.

Poll findings highlight both government and opposition as culprits in Portugal's ongoing political deadlock, prompting the third early election in just over three years. Projections show the AD and Socialist Party neck-and-neck, while the far-right Chega party faces declining popularity due to senior member scandals. Voter indecision remains high, reflecting public disillusionment with the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)