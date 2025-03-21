Left Menu

Uttarakhand Political Shake-Up: Calls for Resignation Amp Up

Former Uttarakhand Assembly speaker, Govind Singh Kunjwal, criticizes the current Speaker and state BJP president for bias, demanding their resignations. This follows the controversy over cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal's derogatory remarks against hill people. Kunjwal argues that the Speaker's conduct was partisan, affecting the dignity of the House.

Updated: 21-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid political turbulence in Uttarakhand, former Assembly Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal has voiced strong criticism against state leaders, demanding resignations from current Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt. The call comes after the resignation of cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal, who stepped down following a backlash over 'unparliamentary' comments directed at the hill people.

Kunjwal accuses Speaker Bhushan of partisanship and prioritizing political loyalty over her constitutional duties during the controversy surrounding Agarwal. Bhushan, the daughter of former Chief Minister B C Khanduri, rebuffs these claims, stressing her efforts to maintain the Assembly's dignity and unity by bridging hill-plain divisions.

The demand for further resignations, according to Kunjwal, highlights the need for unbiased representation, suggesting that failures to address these issues align with a divisive strategy by the BJP. Responses are varied, with allegations of bias in the handling of assembly proceedings adding to the political complexities in the region.

