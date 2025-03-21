Tragic Demise of JJP Leader Ravinder Minna

In a tragic turn of events, Jannayak Janta Party leader Ravinder Minna was fatally shot by an unknown assailant in Panipat on Friday. The incident occurred in Vikas Nagar during the evening hours, leaving the community in shock.

Local police reported that two other individuals sustained injuries during the shooting. Despite the swift arrival of law enforcement at the scene, the suspect managed to escape, leaving authorities scrambling for leads.

According to Subhash, the Station House Officer of Sector 29, Panipat, comprehensive investigations are underway to bring the perpetrator to justice. The attack has raised concerns about safety and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)