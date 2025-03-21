Left Menu

Tragic Demise of JJP Leader Ravinder Minna

Ravinder Minna, a leader from the Jannayak Janta Party, was shot and killed by an unidentified attacker in Panipat. The incident also injured two individuals. The shooter fled the scene, and police investigations are ongoing to apprehend the culprit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Jannayak Janta Party leader Ravinder Minna was fatally shot by an unknown assailant in Panipat on Friday. The incident occurred in Vikas Nagar during the evening hours, leaving the community in shock.

Local police reported that two other individuals sustained injuries during the shooting. Despite the swift arrival of law enforcement at the scene, the suspect managed to escape, leaving authorities scrambling for leads.

According to Subhash, the Station House Officer of Sector 29, Panipat, comprehensive investigations are underway to bring the perpetrator to justice. The attack has raised concerns about safety and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

