Left Menu

HFCL Teams with IIT Delhi to Pioneer Hollow-Core Fiber for Next-Gen Networks

HFCL Ltd joins IIT Delhi in a DoT-funded project to advance hollow-core fiber technology, pivotal for future 6G and quantum communications. The project seeks to enhance India's capacity for ultra-low-latency networks critical to AI data centers and next-gen telecom infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:37 IST
HFCL Teams with IIT Delhi to Pioneer Hollow-Core Fiber for Next-Gen Networks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HFCL Ltd, a prominent telecom equipment provider, has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) in a project funded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The focus of this initiative is the development of hollow-core fiber (HCF) technology, set to revolutionize future communication networks through reduced latency and energy use.

Globally, hollow-core fiber is gaining attention for its potential in high-capacity, long-distance, and latency-sensitive applications such as advanced data centers and next-generation telecom systems. As the demand for AI-driven data centers increases, HCF is becoming the key element for the development of 6G, quantum networks, and exceptionally low-latency infrastructures.

As a member of the consortium headed by IIT Delhi, HFCL will provide its industrial expertise and manufacturing knowledge to further the research and development of this technology. The initiative aims to bolster India's indigenous fiber optic capabilities, aligning with the escalating demand for sophisticated optical infrastructure required to support futuristic network advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

 Global
2
Odisha's Stride Towards a Maoist-Free Future

Odisha's Stride Towards a Maoist-Free Future

 India
3
Truck Operators Protest Against Toll Hike in Himachal Pradesh

Truck Operators Protest Against Toll Hike in Himachal Pradesh

 India
4
Digital Revolution Transforms Pension Process for Over One Crore Retirees

Digital Revolution Transforms Pension Process for Over One Crore Retirees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026