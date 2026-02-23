HFCL Teams with IIT Delhi to Pioneer Hollow-Core Fiber for Next-Gen Networks
HFCL Ltd joins IIT Delhi in a DoT-funded project to advance hollow-core fiber technology, pivotal for future 6G and quantum communications. The project seeks to enhance India's capacity for ultra-low-latency networks critical to AI data centers and next-gen telecom infrastructure.
HFCL Ltd, a prominent telecom equipment provider, has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) in a project funded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The focus of this initiative is the development of hollow-core fiber (HCF) technology, set to revolutionize future communication networks through reduced latency and energy use.
Globally, hollow-core fiber is gaining attention for its potential in high-capacity, long-distance, and latency-sensitive applications such as advanced data centers and next-generation telecom systems. As the demand for AI-driven data centers increases, HCF is becoming the key element for the development of 6G, quantum networks, and exceptionally low-latency infrastructures.
As a member of the consortium headed by IIT Delhi, HFCL will provide its industrial expertise and manufacturing knowledge to further the research and development of this technology. The initiative aims to bolster India's indigenous fiber optic capabilities, aligning with the escalating demand for sophisticated optical infrastructure required to support futuristic network advancements.
