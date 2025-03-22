Left Menu

Istanbul Mayor Faces Charges: Imamoglu Denies Allegations

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has denied charges of corruption and terrorism after his recent detention. He rejected all allegations during court proceedings, as revealed by documents. A prominent opposition leader, Imamoglu was questioned extensively about tenders in the municipality, potentially positioning himself as a rival to President Erdogan.

Updated: 22-03-2025 00:25 IST
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has firmly denied allegations of corruption and terrorism leveled against him, according to a court document seen by Reuters. His denial follows his arrest on Wednesday, sparking significant attention on the political climate in Turkey.

"I strongly reject all allegations," Imamoglu declared, staying resolute in his defense as recorded in the document. His steadfast denial comes amid intense scrutiny of his activities in the Istanbul municipality.

Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure and potential candidate to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan, faced at least 40 probing questions related to municipal tenders. His legal battle could have far-reaching implications in Turkey's political landscape.

