George Glezmann's Emotional Return from Taliban Detention

George Glezmann, detained for over two years by the Taliban in Afghanistan, has returned to the U.S., reuniting with family and friends. His release followed high-level discussions facilitated by Qatar and the UAE. The U.S. remains concerned about other American detainees in Afghanistan.

Updated: 22-03-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 01:29 IST
George Glezmann, an American held by the Taliban in Afghanistan for over two years, landed in the United States on Friday. He was welcomed by his wife and former cellmate, Ryan Corbett.

The State Department confirmed that Glezmann arrived at Joint Base Andrews and then traveled to another U.S. location for rest. His return was made possible by negotiations mediated by Qatar and supported by the UAE.

The Taliban described the release as a "goodwill gesture," while U.S. officials emphasized ongoing concerns for other Americans still detained in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

