Tensions Erupt as Thousands Protest Istanbul Mayor's Detention

Protests intensified in Turkey as the controversial detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, saw tens of thousands take to the streets in defiance of President Tayyip Erdogan's warnings. The demonstrations represent Turkey's largest wave of civil disobedience in over a decade.

The Republican People's Party, led by CHP leader Ozgur Ozel, called the detainment politically charged and urged lawful protests. Despite an official ban on gatherings, rallies were held in several cities, leading to clashes with police. Tensions flared further as law enforcement employed pepper spray and water cannons to disperse crowds.

The financial implications were significant, with Turkey's markets experiencing turmoil. The lira, bonds, and Istanbul shares saw a sharp decline, prompting the central bank to intervene. The situation remains fluid as a court plans to decide Imamoglu's formal arrest, potentially exacerbating public dissent and economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)