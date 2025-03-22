Left Menu

Tensions Erupt as Thousands Protest Istanbul Mayor's Detention

Protests escalated in Turkey as Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, was detained. Demonstrations grew despite President Erdogan's firm warnings against disruptions. The Republican People's Party condemned the detention as politically motivated. Tensions heightened with clashes between protesters and police, affecting Turkey's financial markets amidst calls for peaceful resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:21 IST
Tensions Erupt as Thousands Protest Istanbul Mayor's Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Protests intensified in Turkey as the controversial detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, saw tens of thousands take to the streets in defiance of President Tayyip Erdogan's warnings. The demonstrations represent Turkey's largest wave of civil disobedience in over a decade.

The Republican People's Party, led by CHP leader Ozgur Ozel, called the detainment politically charged and urged lawful protests. Despite an official ban on gatherings, rallies were held in several cities, leading to clashes with police. Tensions flared further as law enforcement employed pepper spray and water cannons to disperse crowds.

The financial implications were significant, with Turkey's markets experiencing turmoil. The lira, bonds, and Istanbul shares saw a sharp decline, prompting the central bank to intervene. The situation remains fluid as a court plans to decide Imamoglu's formal arrest, potentially exacerbating public dissent and economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025