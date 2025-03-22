Left Menu

Former Polish Defence Minister Charged for Declassifying Military Secrets

Polish prosecutors have charged former Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak with exceeding his powers by declassifying a national defence plan prepared under Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Blaszczak, who served from 2015-2023, revealed military secrets for political gain ahead of an election, prompting accusations of betrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 22-03-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 03:16 IST
Former Polish Defence Minister Charged for Declassifying Military Secrets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a controversial move, Polish prosecutors laid charges against Mariusz Blaszczak, a former defence minister, accusing him of overstepping his authority by declassifying crucial national defence plans. The plans, originally crafted during an earlier administration led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, sparked uproar when they were made public.

Tusk's government has accused Blaszczak of compromising national interests by revealing sensitive military information to influence political outcomes ahead of a national election. The current deputy defence minister, Cezary Tomczyk, likened the act to espionage, underscoring its grave implications.

Blaszczak, who led the ministry from 2015 to 2023, disclosed parts of the 2011 military defence strategy, which involved strategic withdrawals in case of Russian invasion. Despite facing charges at the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw, Blaszczak maintains his actions were justified, emphasizing the public's right to know.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025