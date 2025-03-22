Former Polish Defence Minister Charged for Declassifying Military Secrets

In a controversial move, Polish prosecutors laid charges against Mariusz Blaszczak, a former defence minister, accusing him of overstepping his authority by declassifying crucial national defence plans. The plans, originally crafted during an earlier administration led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, sparked uproar when they were made public.

Tusk's government has accused Blaszczak of compromising national interests by revealing sensitive military information to influence political outcomes ahead of a national election. The current deputy defence minister, Cezary Tomczyk, likened the act to espionage, underscoring its grave implications.

Blaszczak, who led the ministry from 2015 to 2023, disclosed parts of the 2011 military defence strategy, which involved strategic withdrawals in case of Russian invasion. Despite facing charges at the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw, Blaszczak maintains his actions were justified, emphasizing the public's right to know.

