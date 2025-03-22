Left Menu

Revamping the Skies: A New Era for U.S. Air Traffic Control

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a forthcoming plan to modernize the U.S. air traffic control system, seeking congressional support for substantial funding. This revamp aims to address staffing issues and enhance safety following recent aviation incidents. President Trump has been briefed and supports this transformative initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 03:41 IST
Revamping the Skies: A New Era for U.S. Air Traffic Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is set to unveil a significant plan next week aimed at upgrading the outdated and understaffed U.S. air traffic control system, marking a major step towards improving aviation safety.

In light of recent safety incidents that have highlighted the system's vulnerabilities, Duffy outlined his intentions to request tens of billions of dollars from Congress to support a multi-year effort focused on infrastructure revamp and increased staffing levels.

President Donald Trump, having been briefed on the initiative, expressed his approval, emphasizing the goal of establishing a 'state-of-the-art' air control system to enhance national safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025