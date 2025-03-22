Revamping the Skies: A New Era for U.S. Air Traffic Control
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a forthcoming plan to modernize the U.S. air traffic control system, seeking congressional support for substantial funding. This revamp aims to address staffing issues and enhance safety following recent aviation incidents. President Trump has been briefed and supports this transformative initiative.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is set to unveil a significant plan next week aimed at upgrading the outdated and understaffed U.S. air traffic control system, marking a major step towards improving aviation safety.
In light of recent safety incidents that have highlighted the system's vulnerabilities, Duffy outlined his intentions to request tens of billions of dollars from Congress to support a multi-year effort focused on infrastructure revamp and increased staffing levels.
President Donald Trump, having been briefed on the initiative, expressed his approval, emphasizing the goal of establishing a 'state-of-the-art' air control system to enhance national safety standards.
