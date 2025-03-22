Left Menu

Mass Detentions in Turkey: Political Tensions Soar as Protests Erupt

Turkish authorities have detained 343 individuals during protests across several cities against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Demonstrations occurred in more than twelve cities, including Istanbul and Ankara. Protestors rallied following Imamoglu's detention on charges such as graft and aiding a terrorist group.

Updated: 22-03-2025 14:51 IST
In a significant escalation of political tensions in Turkey, authorities have detained 343 people during protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Overnight demonstrations erupted in more than a dozen cities, including major metropolises like Istanbul and Ankara, highlighting the public outcry.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement noting that the detentions aimed to prevent disruptions to public order and stated that authorities would not tolerate chaos. Tens of thousands have peacefully demonstrated since Imamoglu's arrest, protesting his charges of graft and aiding a terrorist organization.

Imamoglu, a primary political rival to President Erdogan, currently surpasses him in certain public opinion polls. The Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey's main opposition, condemned Imamoglu's detention as politically driven and urged supporters to conduct lawful demonstrations.

