Supreme Court Judges' Visit Offers Hope and Healing to Manipur

In a symbolic move aimed at providing hope and healing to Manipur, Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh lauded the visit of a Supreme Court Judges delegation. Speaking with the press, Justice Singh articulated his belief that this event would signify a new dawn for those touched by recent violence.

Leading the delegation, Justice BR Gavai, along with Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar himself, visited a relief camp in Churachandpur. The tour also marked the inauguration of legal services camps, medical camps across every district, and new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul, illustrating a robust commitment to societal restoration.

As President's Rule remains in effect since February, following ethnic unrest, Justice Gavai emphasized the nation's unity under the Constitution, urging the people to trust in its principles. The delegation's efforts portray a united front to not only restore peace but to lay foundations for a thriving Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)