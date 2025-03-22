Telangana Congress Stands Firm Against Delimitation Process

In a bold statement on Saturday, Telangana Congress President Bomma Maheshkumar Goud took a firm stance against the existing delimitation process. He argued that the southern states, which have successfully adhered to the Population Policy of 1976, should not be penalized with reduced representation due to their effective population control measures.

Goud announced plans for a significant public meeting in April, in partnership with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to protest the delimitation. This event aims to highlight the unfair disadvantage posed by population-based delimitation on states that have actively worked to stabilize their population numbers.

The Joint Action Committee, following its first meeting, voiced serious concerns about a lack of transparency in the current process. DMK MP Kanizmozhi emphasized the need for an open dialogue involving all stakeholders, urging the Union Government to ensure a transparent and inclusive approach to any delimitation exercises, safeguarding states that have adhered to population control policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)