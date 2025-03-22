Left Menu

Telangana Congress Stands Firm Against Delimitation Process

Telangana Congress President Bomma Maheshkumar Goud expressed strong opposition to the current delimitation process, citing it as a penalty for implementing the Population Policy of 1976. He announced a public meeting in April alongside CM Revanth Reddy. Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee calls for transparency and consultation with stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:33 IST
Telangana Congress Stands Firm Against Delimitation Process
Telangana Congress President Bomma Maheshkumar Goud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Saturday, Telangana Congress President Bomma Maheshkumar Goud took a firm stance against the existing delimitation process. He argued that the southern states, which have successfully adhered to the Population Policy of 1976, should not be penalized with reduced representation due to their effective population control measures.

Goud announced plans for a significant public meeting in April, in partnership with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to protest the delimitation. This event aims to highlight the unfair disadvantage posed by population-based delimitation on states that have actively worked to stabilize their population numbers.

The Joint Action Committee, following its first meeting, voiced serious concerns about a lack of transparency in the current process. DMK MP Kanizmozhi emphasized the need for an open dialogue involving all stakeholders, urging the Union Government to ensure a transparent and inclusive approach to any delimitation exercises, safeguarding states that have adhered to population control policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025