India's Unified Water Conservation Movement: A Call to Action on World Water Day

On World Water Day, India's efforts in water conservation were highlighted, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's policies that have transformed the issue into a nationwide movement. With a focus on Sustainable Development Goal 6, initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission aim to tackle global water challenges and ensure water security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:44 IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil marked World Water Day with a call for unified action, emphasizing India's transformation of water conservation from a mere policy initiative into a widespread movement. Observed annually on March 22, the day highlights freshwater's critical role and advocates for sustainable management practices.

Patil praised the government's efforts, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Bhujal Yojana, and Amrit Sarovars, underscoring India's commitment to SDG 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030. He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has turned water challenges into opportunities, transforming public consciousness and garnering mass support.

The focus this year is on glacier preservation, essential for maintaining global freshwater reserves. Nations are urged to implement sustainable practices to safeguard these vital resources. Meanwhile, India's AMRUT 2.0 initiative aims to ensure comprehensive water coverage, while the Amrit Sarovar Mission is set to rejuvenate water bodies across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

