Delhi's 'Viksit Delhi' Budget: A Public-Driven Initiative

In a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed that the government received nearly 10,000 public suggestions through email and WhatsApp for the 'Viksit Delhi' Budget. Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to a citizen-centric approach to address the diverse needs of Delhi's populace.

Gupta detailed initiatives targeting women's empowerment, youth, workers, and students, aligned with the promise to elevate Delhi to a world-class city. The public was invited to share inputs from March 3, resulting in 3,303 email suggestions and 6,982 via WhatsApp. These contributions have been integral to shaping the upcoming budget.

Highlighting inclusivity, Gupta underscored that this budget reflects the aspirations of all citizens. Key priorities include consistent power and water supply, combating waterlogging, air pollution reduction, Yamuna River cleaning, education quality enhancement, and healthcare improvements. A 'Kheer Ceremony', taking place on March 24, will herald the first budget of the BJP government in 27 years, resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision.

