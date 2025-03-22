Left Menu

Delhi's 'Viksit Delhi' Budget: A Public-Driven Initiative

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced receiving 10,000 public suggestions for the 'Viksit Delhi' Budget via email and WhatsApp. This citizen-centric approach shapes the budget, focusing on areas like women's empowerment, education, and healthcare. The 'Kheer Ceremony' on March 24 will precede the budget presentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:48 IST
Delhi's 'Viksit Delhi' Budget: A Public-Driven Initiative
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed that the government received nearly 10,000 public suggestions through email and WhatsApp for the 'Viksit Delhi' Budget. Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to a citizen-centric approach to address the diverse needs of Delhi's populace.

Gupta detailed initiatives targeting women's empowerment, youth, workers, and students, aligned with the promise to elevate Delhi to a world-class city. The public was invited to share inputs from March 3, resulting in 3,303 email suggestions and 6,982 via WhatsApp. These contributions have been integral to shaping the upcoming budget.

Highlighting inclusivity, Gupta underscored that this budget reflects the aspirations of all citizens. Key priorities include consistent power and water supply, combating waterlogging, air pollution reduction, Yamuna River cleaning, education quality enhancement, and healthcare improvements. A 'Kheer Ceremony', taking place on March 24, will herald the first budget of the BJP government in 27 years, resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025