EC Intensifies Voter Roll Clean-Up Amid Political Complaints

The Election Commission has ramped up efforts to address concerns over electoral roll discrepancies by engaging more than 4,000 electoral registration officers in all-party meetings across assembly constituencies. This strategic move comes amid heated accusations from political factions alleging manipulation of electoral data to benefit specific parties.

In a bid to enhance transparency and accuracy, the EC has proposed to link voter IDs with Aadhaar and involve birth and death registration authorities. Such measures are intended to mitigate issues related to duplicate voter cards, a concern raised vociferously by parties including the Trinamool Congress.

To expedite this cleanup operation, all 788 district election officers and 36 state chief electoral officers are mandated to resolve any lingering electoral issues by March 31. These actions align with the EC's objective of reinforcing trust in the electoral process through a transparent, multi-tier interaction strategy with political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)