Political Devotion Drama: YSRCP vs. TDP Over Lord Venkateswara

YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy accuses Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain. Reddy criticizes Naidu for alleged falsehoods and attacks on Hindu practices, while defending the Srivani Trust's integrity and condemning alleged favoritism towards VIPs at religious sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:59 IST
Political Devotion Drama: YSRCP vs. TDP Over Lord Venkateswara
  Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political clash, YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of exploiting religious sentiments, alleging the CM's lack of genuine piety towards Lord Venkateswara for political advantage.

Reddy rallied against Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, emphasizing their alleged misinformation about the Srivani Trust as corrupt. He highlighted that while the trust flourished under YSRCP, Naidu's administration plans to sustain it with additional trusts, despite past criticisms.

Condemning Naidu further, Reddy questioned the appointment of Shyamala Rao as TTD's executive officer. He also refuted claims regarding temple projects and criticized the prioritization of VIPs over ordinary devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

