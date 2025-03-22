Remembering a Legend: The Impact and Legacy of George Foreman

The boxing world bid farewell to one of its most formidable champions, George Foreman, who passed away at the age of 76 in Houston, Texas. Known for his powerful punches and charismatic personality, Foreman's career spanned two distinct periods, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other luminaries expressed their condolences, praising Foreman not only for his achievements in the ring but also for his extraordinary character and entrepreneurial success with the George Foreman grill. Magic Johnson, Billie Jean King, and others reflected on Foreman's influence beyond boxing, highlighting his role as a friend and mentor.

Boxing promoters and fellow champions, including Bob Arum and Frank Warren, reminisced about Foreman's humility and dedication. His storied battles with formidable opponents like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier are remembered as iconic moments in sports history, cementing Foreman's status as a timeless figure in boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)