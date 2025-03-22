Left Menu

Elon Musk's Pentagon Push: Unprecedented Talks and Controversial Calls

Elon Musk held a significant meeting at the Pentagon, advocating for prosecuting Pentagon leakers. Concurrently, federal agents shift focus toward immigration, and legal conflicts continue around Trump. The intertwined dynamics of politics and business create significant ripples across U.S. governance and judiciary systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:31 IST
Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk ventured into uncharted political waters with a groundbreaking meeting at the Pentagon, advocating for the prosecution of leakers. His campaign targets those he accuses of disseminating false information about his visit, amidst his businesses' strong Department of Defense connections.

Meanwhile, a stark shift occurs as federal agents, typically tracking child abusers, now divert efforts toward immigrations crackdowns. Their target has turned to immigrants working without authorization in various sectors, highlighting changing enforcement priorities.

The political landscape sees further complexity as President Trump pulls security clearances from key Democratic figures and signs a memo targeting legal system abuses. Simultaneously, the Justice Department seeks to shield Trump from January 6-related lawsuits, underpinning the complex judiciary battles unfolding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

