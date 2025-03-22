Left Menu

Rajesh Kumar's Rise: A New Chapter for Bihar Congress

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar highlighted efforts to empower Dalits and OBCs under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Kumar, a Dalit MLA, emphasized his role in revitalizing the Congress in Bihar, while addressing concerns about leadership changes and coalition dynamics ahead of upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:41 IST
Rajesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar has emphasized Rahul Gandhi's agenda to empower Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) within the party.

During his first visit as state president to Sadaqat Ashram, Kumar, a Dalit MLA from Kutumba, articulated his vision for invigorating the local Congress organization despite the party's reduced legislative representation. Stepping into the role amid leadership changes, he stressed the importance of concerted efforts to bolster the party's influence before upcoming state elections, underscoring a noted increase in vote share from 2015 to 2020.

While Kumar dismissed immediate seat-sharing concerns, he underscored long-term goals like a nationwide caste census. His appointment replaces former leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh, sparking discussions of internal party dynamics as the Congress navigates its alliance strategies with RJD and the Left.

(With inputs from agencies.)

