BJP Gears Up for Ludhiana West Bypoll with Key Appointments

In a strategic move, the Punjab BJP announced its leadership team for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, naming former MP Avinash Rai Khanna as the party in-charge.

Adding to the leadership, former union minister Vijay Sampla will serve as the co-incharge, as disclosed in an official statement.

The bypoll is necessitated by the accidental death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, from a gunshot injury in January, with election dates yet to be finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)