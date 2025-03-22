BJP Gears Up for Ludhiana West Bypoll with Key Appointments
The Punjab BJP has appointed former MP Avinash Rai Khanna as the party in-charge for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, with ex-union minister Vijay Sampla as co-incharge. This follows the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, leaving the seat vacant. Bypoll dates remain unannounced.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the Punjab BJP announced its leadership team for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, naming former MP Avinash Rai Khanna as the party in-charge.
Adding to the leadership, former union minister Vijay Sampla will serve as the co-incharge, as disclosed in an official statement.
The bypoll is necessitated by the accidental death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, from a gunshot injury in January, with election dates yet to be finalized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement