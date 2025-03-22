Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Ludhiana West Bypoll with Key Appointments

The Punjab BJP has appointed former MP Avinash Rai Khanna as the party in-charge for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, with ex-union minister Vijay Sampla as co-incharge. This follows the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, leaving the seat vacant. Bypoll dates remain unannounced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:24 IST
BJP Gears Up for Ludhiana West Bypoll with Key Appointments
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Punjab BJP announced its leadership team for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, naming former MP Avinash Rai Khanna as the party in-charge.

Adding to the leadership, former union minister Vijay Sampla will serve as the co-incharge, as disclosed in an official statement.

The bypoll is necessitated by the accidental death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, from a gunshot injury in January, with election dates yet to be finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025