US News Unpacked: Trump, Immigration, and Judicial Strife

The U.S. domestic news highlights key issues: Venezuela and the U.S. resuming migrant repatriation flights, Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, judicial pressures involving Trump and Chief Justice Roberts, and protests against Elon Musk for federal workforce cuts. Developments also include aviation system outages and diplomatic meetings amid trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 05:24 IST
Venezuela and the United States have agreed to resume repatriation flights for migrants, a move announced by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with flights set to begin Sunday.

Federal agents, initially tasked with pursuing child abusers, are now focused on locating unauthorized immigrants in the U.S., under a shift directed by the Trump administration.

U.S. domestic news also points to heightened tensions with judicial figures: Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Chief Justice John Roberts, and current legal disputes involve restrictions on the administration's immigration policies.

