Honoring India’s Brave Hearts: Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to revolutionary heroes Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, commemorating their sacrifice against British rule. The trio's 1929 protest aimed to grab attention for the cause of independence. Their execution, when they were under 25, continues to inspire the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 09:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated revolutionary figures Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, renowned for sacrificing their lives against British dominion. The three were executed for their involvement in the Lahore conspiracy case.

In a daring act of protest, Singh hurled a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly in 1929 to underline the demand for independence. The bomb didn’t aim to inflict casualties but to draw attention to their cause.

Executed at the tender age of under 25 on this historic day in 1931, their legacy lives on. Modi's tribute reflects their enduring influence on India’s quest for freedom and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

