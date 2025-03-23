Left Menu

Contesting Reservations: RSS General Secretary Criticizes Religion-Based Quotas

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale criticized the Karnataka government's reservation policy for Muslims, asserting it contradicts India's Constitution. He highlighted previous legal dismissals of similar reservations and questioned historical narratives that elevate figures opposing Indian ethos, advocating support for those who embody national values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of an ongoing debate, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has openly criticized the Karnataka government's decision to allocate a 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts. According to Hosabale, this move is inconsistent with the Indian Constitution, which does not endorse religion-based quotas.

Hosabale further cited the example of B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, asserting that such reservations contradict his principles. He also mentioned how similar attempts in United Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra were overruled by the High Courts and Supreme Court.

In additional remarks, Hosabale commented on historical figures, like 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He questioned why icons who went against Indian ethos were elevated instead of figures like Dara Shikoh, a proponent of social harmony, thus emphasizing the need to support individuals who align with Indian values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

