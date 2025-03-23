Gopal Italia to Contest Visavadar Bypoll Amidst Political Shifts

The stage is set for a by-election in the Visavadar assembly constituency after the Gujarat High Court resolved a pending election petition, allowing the AAP to field Gopal Italia as their candidate. Despite the Election Commission not yet announcing the date, AAP is pressing ahead with preparations.

The Visavadar seat was vacated in December 2023 when AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani resigned to join the BJP. Italia, the AAP's national joint secretary and former Gujarat unit president, is being projected as a prominent contender owing to his history of advocacy for farmers and anti-corruption initiatives.

Meanwhile, AAP's core team in Gujarat plans to meet national leader Arvind Kejriwal to devise strategies for the by-election and other upcoming electoral challenges, aiming to solidify their organizational base in the state amid political realignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)