Turkish Mayor's Arrest Sparks Protests Against Erdogan

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been jailed on graft charges, sparking potential large-scale protests against President Erdogan's regime. Although Imamoglu faces terrorism charges, the court prioritized his detention for financial crimes, heightening tensions in Turkey's political landscape and public disquiet over Erdogan's governance.

Ankara | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant development, a Turkish court has jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, pending trial on graft charges, a move expected to ignite substantial protests against President Tayyip Erdogan's leadership for the first time in over a decade. The Mayor also faces charges related to terrorism.

Despite the presence of strong suspicions regarding Imamoglu's involvement with an armed terrorist organization, the court decided that arresting him at this stage was unnecessary due to his detention for financial wrongdoing.

This action is anticipated to pressure Erdogan's administration, reflecting ongoing public dissatisfaction with the current government's trajectory and its handling of political dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

