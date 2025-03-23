Left Menu

Sibal Urges Unity: A Cohesive Vision for India's Opposition

Kapil Sibal urges the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to establish a formal structure and cohesive policy to strengthen the opposition's position. Amidst inter-party tensions and looming legislative challenges, Sibal remains confident about the opposition's future and calls for focus on impactful issues over ideological divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:36 IST
In the evolving landscape of Indian politics, Kapil Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, has called for a more unified and structured opposition alliance, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Sibal emphasizes the necessity for a cohesive policy and program to address national concerns effectively.

Sibal, speaking to PTI in an interview, highlighted the urgency for INDIA to appear as a solid bloc, especially after recent state polls showcased division among its partners. He advocates for a formal political framework and designated spokespersons to articulate the alliance's collective viewpoints.

Despite ongoing challenges, including ideological differences, Sibal is optimistic about the opposition's trajectory. He underscores the importance of tackling substantive issues, such as the implications of the delimitation process and multilingual policies, while navigating potential legislative hurdles like the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

