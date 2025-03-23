Sibal Urges Unity: A Cohesive Vision for India's Opposition

In the evolving landscape of Indian politics, Kapil Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, has called for a more unified and structured opposition alliance, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Sibal emphasizes the necessity for a cohesive policy and program to address national concerns effectively.

Sibal, speaking to PTI in an interview, highlighted the urgency for INDIA to appear as a solid bloc, especially after recent state polls showcased division among its partners. He advocates for a formal political framework and designated spokespersons to articulate the alliance's collective viewpoints.

Despite ongoing challenges, including ideological differences, Sibal is optimistic about the opposition's trajectory. He underscores the importance of tackling substantive issues, such as the implications of the delimitation process and multilingual policies, while navigating potential legislative hurdles like the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)