Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are suspected of having more interactions than the publicly disclosed phone calls, according to a Kremlin statement aired on state television.

Trump, who aspires to be recognized as a peacemaker, has consistently advocated for the resolution of the three-year Ukrainian conflict, warning of potential escalation into global warfare. Speculation suggests more frequent covert contact between the two leaders.

European leaders are increasingly concerned that the U.S. might prioritize a peace deal with Russia that could include broader geopolitical considerations like oil prices and competition with China, potentially sidelining Europe.

Amidst this complex geopolitical landscape, recent reports hint at further communications between Putin and Trump, especially concerning Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, underscoring the continued volatility and diplomatic engagement in the region.

