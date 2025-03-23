Engaging Bihar's Diaspora: NDA's Strategic Outreach

The NDA government, led by Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, is undertaking strategic outreach to the migrant Bihari population, coinciding with upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Dubey announced during Bihar Diwas celebrations that events will engage two crore Biharis living across India, aiming to emphasize their emotional ties to their homeland rather than encouraging them to relocate.

While Dubey reinforces the NDA's coalition strength in Bihar with CM Nitish Kumar, he also highlights BJP's readiness in Bengal, gearing up for electoral challenges against TMC in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)