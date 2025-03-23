Uttarakhand Leads with Promises Kept and New Initiatives Under CM Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that over 70% of BJP's 2022 election promises have been met, with full completion expected by the next elections. Under PM Modi's leadership, infrastructure and economy have strengthened, making Uttarakhand a hub for tourism and development. Key policies include the Uniform Civil Code.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that more than 70% of the election promises made by the BJP in 2022 have been fulfilled, with intentions to achieve complete delivery ahead of the forthcoming elections.
Addressing a gathering on the third anniversary of his government's second term, Dhami emphasized the BJP's dedication to transparency, contrasting it with the Congress's alleged electoral opportunism. He expressed confidence in gaining the public's support to fulfill remaining promises, while highlighting significant infrastructure, tourism, and social development efforts undertaken in the state under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
Dhami lauded the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code, positioning Uttarakhand as a pioneer in legislative uniformity nationwide. He detailed various initiatives including improvements in air connectivity, sports, health, and welfare, and celebrated the state's leadership in achieving sustainable development goals, GDP growth, and employment reduction.
