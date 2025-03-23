Left Menu

Change in Leadership: Congress Calls for a New Direction in Bihar

Congress urges a change in Bihar's government, highlighting fiscal issues and concerns about CM Nitish Kumar's health. The party alleges a lack of development and governance under the current regime, citing issues like malnutrition and hospital shortages. Congress promises solutions and plans for Bihar's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:54 IST
Change in Leadership: Congress Calls for a New Direction in Bihar
In a bold move, the Congress party has called for a government change in Bihar, emphasizing concerns over the fiscal state and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health. Pawan Khera, head of the party's media and publicity cell, introduced the slogan 'Sarkar Badlo, Bihar Badlo' (Change government, Change Bihar) during a press conference.

Khera voiced apprehensions regarding Bihar's leadership, noting that under Kumar's current tenure, the state's governance and development have stalled. Citing a CAG report, he pointed out rising malnutrition and a shortage of medical staff and supplies as evidence of governmental shortcomings. The situation has reportedly led to a mass migration of the state's talent.

Reassuring voters, Congress outlined a comprehensive vision for Bihar's future, pledging to address challenges across all sectors. Meanwhile, the party remains strategically tight-lipped on seat-sharing decisions with the RJD for upcoming assembly elections, indicating an announcement would follow at an opportune moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

