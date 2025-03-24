Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: A Brutal Week in Gaza

Israel's military struck Gaza's largest hospital, Nasser Hospital, amid ongoing conflict with Hamas, leading to significant casualties. Over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed as the unrest continues. Internal political tensions in Israel rise amidst criticism of Prime Minister Netanyahu as new settlements in the West Bank spark controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 24-03-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 01:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating escalation of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel's military struck the Nasser Hospital, the largest medical facility in the southern city of Khan Younis, resulting in at least one fatality and numerous casualties, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ongoing violence has caused unprecedented levels of displacement among the Gazan population, with thousands fleeing heavily bombarded areas. The Palestinian Red Crescent lost contact with medics responding to strikes, and reports of civilian casualties continue to emerge.

Meanwhile, internal tensions rise in Israel, with Prime Minister Netanyahu facing criticism amidst an internal vote of no confidence. Further controversy arises as new settlements in the West Bank are approved, drawing international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

