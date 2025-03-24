Escalating Tensions: A Brutal Week in Gaza

In a devastating escalation of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel's military struck the Nasser Hospital, the largest medical facility in the southern city of Khan Younis, resulting in at least one fatality and numerous casualties, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ongoing violence has caused unprecedented levels of displacement among the Gazan population, with thousands fleeing heavily bombarded areas. The Palestinian Red Crescent lost contact with medics responding to strikes, and reports of civilian casualties continue to emerge.

Meanwhile, internal tensions rise in Israel, with Prime Minister Netanyahu facing criticism amidst an internal vote of no confidence. Further controversy arises as new settlements in the West Bank are approved, drawing international concern.

